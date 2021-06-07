In Niagara County, police accuse man of fleeing, call off car chase, nab suspect later

A Niagara Falls man who allegedly fled police was arrested early Sunday morning after officers called off a pursuit only to track down the suspect later, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Jose A. Correa, 28, was arrested on several charges in Niagara Falls following a traffic stop and subsequent pursuit in Wheatfield that was called off when Correa reached excessive speeds and turned all of his vehicle's lights off, police said.

At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Correa was pulled over on Lockport Road in Wheatfield and gave a false name and showed signs of impairment, according to police. When he was asked to step out of his vehicle, he fled the scene. Correa was pursued through Wheatfield before the pursuit was terminated.

Correa's vehicle was subsequently spotted by a Town of Niagara officer at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road and followed to 78th Street in Niagara Falls, where patrols located the vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle was found at the registered owner's address and Correa was observed inside the residence.