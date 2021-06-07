 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In Niagara County, police accuse man of fleeing, call off car chase, nab suspect later
0 comments

In Niagara County, police accuse man of fleeing, call off car chase, nab suspect later

Support this work for $1 a month

A Niagara Falls man who allegedly fled police was arrested early Sunday morning after officers called off a pursuit only to track down the suspect later, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Jose A. Correa, 28, was arrested on several charges in Niagara Falls following a traffic stop and subsequent pursuit in Wheatfield that was called off when Correa reached excessive speeds and turned all of his vehicle's lights off, police said.

At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Correa was pulled over on Lockport Road in Wheatfield and gave a false name and showed signs of impairment, according to police. When he was asked to step out of his vehicle, he fled the scene. Correa was pursued through Wheatfield before the pursuit was terminated.

Correa's vehicle was subsequently spotted by a Town of Niagara officer at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road and followed to 78th Street in Niagara Falls, where patrols located the vehicle. 

Officials said the vehicle was found at the registered owner's address and Correa was observed inside the residence.

Correa eventually was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and held for centralized arraignment at the Niagara County Jail. He was also held on a warrant from Kenmore for an aggravated unlicensed operation charge and other traffic charges.

Correa was charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, false personation, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and numerous traffic infractions.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two NASA missions are looking for signs of how Venus can support life

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News