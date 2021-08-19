In India Walton's 2014 arrest, conflicting claims of threats and bullying

Walton's campaign provided The News on Monday with a series of Facebook posts between her and the woman who had her arrested.

The woman wrote in one, "You let Kathy and I down because you lied to us. You know who u r and I have no respect for you."

Walton responded, "I'm going through a lot of personal turmoil right now. Unfortunately whether you respect me or not I will continue living." She added, "The next time you have something to say to me I'd appreciate it if you would address me in person as a professional adult woman should."

In a reply to another person's Facebook post, Walton wrote, "Sucks that a bunch of nurses are so self interested that the administration had to violate the contract for the safety of our patients. ... Some of y'all need to check your souls."

The woman who had Walton arrested responded, "Will we ever get rid of you?"

Walton told The News in June that she “took an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal” to put the harassment case behind her.