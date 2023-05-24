It is not difficult to find people in Buffalo with a story about encountering Clara Gomez. And those that knew her called her "Claire."

The longtime panhandler was a fixture on both the East and West sides of Buffalo, as well as downtown, known for her dangerous habit of walking amid traffic in the street and asking motorists for money.

But Gomez, 58, was believed to have been on the sidewalk Tuesday night when an SUV crashed into her at the entrance of the Metro Rail station at Main and West Utica streets, killing her.

"She was, tragically, in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Raymonda Reynolds, who witnessed the crash. "It was no fault of her own."

Authorities say that two women in the SUV were being pursued by another vehicle and that a man was shooting at them from that vehicle. Prosecutors say that the women were chased from Jefferson Avenue and Best Street to Main and Utica, where they lost control of the SUV.

Wednesday afternoon, the accused shooter, Marlon D. Servance Jr., 22, of Buffalo, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. City Court Judge Diane Wray remanded him to jail without bail.

Servance is scheduled to return to court for a felony hearing on Friday. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said more charges are possible.

Reynolds was sitting in her truck parked near her home on Main Street on Tuesday when she saw a car go speeding past her, she said.

"Then I heard a boom," Reynolds said.

Moments later, police cars and other emergency vehicles arrived at the scene.

Reynolds said she drove closer to the commotion by the Utica Metro Rail Station and saw her aunt at the scene.

"Claire is under there," Reynolds said her aunt told her.

The aunt was distraught, as were the other people outside the station.

Gomez was well-known on the streets of Buffalo where she would ask for – often demand – money or food from pedestrians. She was not homeless, although it might have seemed that way due to her to disheveled appearance and frequent panhandling. Many who knew her said she battled drug addictions and related mental illness.

"She got up and got dressed like anyone who'd go to work, and then went to McDonald's and Burger King to ask for money all day long," said John Young, a pastor who saw her regularly in the 2000s. "Everyone thought she was a vagrant, but she ... was not offensive or disrespectful in any way."

Griselda brings gritty Buffalo realism to the nation with 'Tonight Show' performance The whole nation got a taste of Buffalo on Thursday night. This has nothing to do with chicken wings, beef on weck, or any of the other clichés routinely trotted out whenever our town gets mentioned by the mainstream media. (Can you blame them? Half the time, we do it to ourselves.) No, this was no Travel Channel-concocted view

The spotlight shined on her unexpectedly in 2019 when Griselda Records, a collective of breakout Buffalo-born hip-hop artists, featured her image on their album cover. Gomez was more than just a real-life Buffalo visual for the album. Griselda, led by Westside Gunn, took her to Miami for an art event, showcased her image on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and featured her at the debut of the Buffalo Kids merchandise store at the Walden Galleria. A Griselda tour last year was dubbed "Claire's Back."

Westside Gunn, in an early morning tweet Wednesday, was one of the first to share a report of her death.

"My fav Buffalo Kid," his tweet read. "You'll be Loved Forever."

Despite her addiction struggles, there was an element of choice in how Gomez lived her life, according to many who knew her.

"She has family here," Young said. "She was well taken care of. This was the lifestyle she chose. Maybe her purpose was to be the person you could show love to, in spite of" her struggles.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

"She was needy – although she didn't have to be," said Pastor Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries, who knew Gomez for several years. He described her as coming from wealth, while others said she was previously a model and had a college education.

"She lived like us, she lived amongst us, and she was a product of the crack epidemic that stormed Buffalo, New York, as well as the country," Newkirk continued. "She never got a chance to fully recover, but she always had that sense of pride in who she was."

Her family members could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Buffalonians actively looked out for her, said Reynolds, a doula who assists women with childbirth. She recalled seeing Gomez earlier this month in the Main Street McDonald's parking lot.

"She popped up out of nowhere and said, 'Gimme a dollar, mama,' " she said. Gomez often referred to people as "mama" or "papi."

Reynolds told her she didn't have any dollar bills, and then Gomez stuck her head into the vehicle and took the change from the pocket in her door.

"Claire, are you going to take all my change?" Reynolds said she joked with her.

They snapped a selfie together, and Reynolds told Gomez to "Be good."

"You be good, mama," Gomez said.

John Jackson, 47 a Buffalo resident, spoke to Gomez's character at the Utica Station on Wednesday morning.

"She was just bright – when she came around, she'd light up the atmosphere," said Jackson, a member of the Buffalo Peacemakers who knew Gomez since 2011, adding: "She made sure she gave people their due. A lot of people can't be reached, a lot of people can't be helped, but if she would have had a chance, I think she would have been able to get help. She wasn't like everybody else."

Young, longtime pastor of FellowshipWorld, a nondenominational Christian church previously at Main and West Utica streets, described an encounter in 2006 that displayed Gomez' human side. He said she regularly accepted free food at his church meal giveaways, at which Young recalled Gomez asked if he wanted to buy some gospel CDs – and those she offered him had been stolen from his church's bookstore.

Young said Gomez apologized and attended a play at the church with her father, the pastor said. Young recalled an hourlong conversation with Gomez, a talk that "stays with you forever," even after 42 years of leading a church.

"When she was lucid, she was very well-spoken, articulate and had an interesting humor about her," Young said Wednesday.

Newkirk said Gomez retained some of that strength, even in the throes of addiction.

"She was very strong-minded, she knew what she was saying when she said it – she didn't always have a clear voice, but if you understood inside, she had dignity, she had prestige," Newkirk said.

Mack McKissick, 64, said Gomez about a month ago welcomed him back to Buffalo from Cleveland, where he had spent several years. He remembered meeting her as she left Family Dollar. When she asked for money, he bought her a value meal from the Burger King adjacent and handed her a few cigarettes. They ran into each other often recently at the Little Portion Friary, a homeless shelter at 1305 Main St., too.

"She was harmless," McKissick said near the site of Gomez's death.

Bing Mitchell, a manager at the Family Dollar on Main and West Utica streets, described her interactions with Gomez.

"We loved her," Mitchell said. "She came every day, no matter what. She said hi. She'd be a bother sometimes, but not really too often. She'd say, 'Give me some Oodles and a Coke' – that's all she wanted every day," Mitchell said, referring to Nissin Top Ramen's Oodles of Noodles.

Gomez had a knack for getting what she wanted, too.

"She was so articulate with the way she begged, people would give her more than they gave everybody else," Newkirk said.

Reynolds stayed at the scene of the crash Tuesday and went on Facebook Live to talk about what happened. She watched as dozens of people showed up at the station to pay respects.

"This one hurts," Reynolds said. "Because she was a staple in the community."

News staff reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this article.