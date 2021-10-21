 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Imprisoned Niagara Falls child molester to have sentence doubled by new conviction
0 comments

Imprisoned Niagara Falls child molester to have sentence doubled by new conviction

Support this work for $1 a month

Christopher P. Gordon Sr. of Niagara Falls, who is serving a 10-year state prison sentence for child molestation, pleaded guilty in a similar case Thursday and will have another 10 years added onto his sentence.

Christopher Gordon

Christopher P. Gordon Sr. in 2016. 

In State Supreme Court, Gordon, 50, admitted to a reduced count of attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. That's the same charge on which he was sentenced in 2017.

On that occasion, he admitted to sexual abuse of a child that occurred between 2013 and 2015. Thursday, he admitted to sexual abuse of a different child between the winter of 2008 and October 2010.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco said the victim in the latter case didn't come forward until late 2019 or early 2020.

In addition to those charges, Gordon's record includes a 1999 sodomy conviction in which the victim also was underage, Zucco said. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. will officially impose Gordon's new sentence Dec. 20.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Niagara Falls man sentenced to 10 years for sex abuse of boy
Crime News

Niagara Falls man sentenced to 10 years for sex abuse of boy

  • Updated

Christopher P. Gordon of Niagara Falls was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 20 years of post-release supervision, for sexually abusing an adolescent boy over a two-year period. Gordon, 46, of 60th Street, already was a registered Level 1 sex offender because of a 1999 sodomy conviction. He pleaded guilty on April 25 to

Niagara Falls sex offender pleads guilty as second accuser comes forward
Crime News

Niagara Falls sex offender pleads guilty as second accuser comes forward

  • Updated

LOCKPORT – A jury had been selected for the trial of Christopher P. Gordon, accused of predatory sexual assault, when the defense lawyer learned that a second accuser, not named in the original indictment, had come forward. That led to a round of plea negotiations that resulted in Gordon, 46, of Niagara Falls, pleading guilty to a reduced charge on

Crime News

Falls sex offender charged with molesting another child

  • Updated

LOCKPORT – Christopher P. Gordon, a registered sex offender because of a past child sodomy conviction, was accused Thursday in Niagara County Court of repeatedly molesting another child over a two-year period. Gordon, 45, of 60th Street, Niagara Falls, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with predatory sexual assault against a child, a charge that carries a

Man accused of sexually assaulting a child
Local News

Man accused of sexually assaulting a child

  • Updated

Police are turning to the public for additional information after a reported arrest of a 45-year-old Niagara Falls man accused in the sexual assault of a child under 13. The investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff Department and Town of Niagara Police led to the recent arrest Christopher P. Gordon. Gordon was charged Friday with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News