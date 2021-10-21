Imprisoned Niagara Falls child molester to have sentence doubled by new conviction

Christopher P. Gordon Sr. of Niagara Falls, who is serving a 10-year state prison sentence for child molestation, pleaded guilty in a similar case Thursday and will have another 10 years added onto his sentence.

In State Supreme Court, Gordon, 50, admitted to a reduced count of attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. That's the same charge on which he was sentenced in 2017.

On that occasion, he admitted to sexual abuse of a child that occurred between 2013 and 2015. Thursday, he admitted to sexual abuse of a different child between the winter of 2008 and October 2010.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco said the victim in the latter case didn't come forward until late 2019 or early 2020.

In addition to those charges, Gordon's record includes a 1999 sodomy conviction in which the victim also was underage, Zucco said. Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. will officially impose Gordon's new sentence Dec. 20.

