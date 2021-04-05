Impaired biker pleads guilty to sitting on stolen gun

A Town of Lockport man, who was found to be sitting on a stolen handgun when he was stopped while riding his motorcycle last summer, pleaded guilty Monday in State Supreme Court, Lockport.

Thomas M. Hyde, 28, admitted to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and driving while his ability was impaired by alcohol.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Hyde was sitting on the gun when he was stopped on Route 31 in Cambria about midnight on the night of Aug. 5-6.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said at the time that several deputies were in the vicinity after receiving a call at 11:28 p.m. about an erratic motorcyclist in the area of Lockport and Ward roads in Wheatfield. The news release said Hyde had a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in Knoxville, Tenn.

Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. scheduled sentencing for June 7. The maximum penalty is seven years in state prison.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.