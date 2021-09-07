'I will never forget what happened:' Maserati driver sentenced fatal South Buffalo crash

There was no explanation for what Brown did other than "he made the worst decision of his life," Brown's attorney, Daniel DuBois, told the judge.

DuBois said his client "is not a monster," as many have tried to portray him.

During his statement in court, Brown apologized to all the families involved and said he was "truly sorry." He stopped several times as he read his statement to cry and said he hoped one day the victims' families would be able to forgive him.

"I will never forget what happened," Brown said. "I will think about it every day for the rest of my life, and I know you will, too."

Before issuing her sentence, Wojtaszek also read from a social media post written by Angelo LaBruno about the death of his wife and his cousin.

In it, he said he felt guilty about what happened, that he stopped wanting to smile or laugh and was angry with seemingly everyone he talked to, because their lives had not been shaken like his had.

He often wouldn't sleep for days, afraid something might happen that would further destroy his family.

He was left, he wrote, with the "sad reality of one person's choice."

