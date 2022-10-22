'I was being hunted': A 5/14 massacre survivor questions how victim funds will be distributed

Since surviving the massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue five months ago, Fragrance Stanfield has devoted herself to making sure that all of the victims – including those who managed to escape – are never forgotten.

A mother and daughter were working in Tops when the shooting started. This is their story Fragrance Harris Stanfield is telling their story to stand up for the survivors and to make sure people remember that the attack wasn't random.

She and her daughter were both working at the store on the afternoon of May 14 when a man dressed in camouflage and armed with an AR-15 began shooting. Stanfield ran for her life. She slipped and stumbled as she ran through the aisles to get to the back of the store. Her daughter, YAHnia Brown-McReynolds, hid under a cash register as the killer passed by twice, firing his rifle all the while.

The two women lived. They were not physically wounded. But they were left traumatized.

In the weeks after, Stanfield advocated for survivors such as herself to be included in conversations about the massacre that authorities say was carried out by a white supremacist who wanted to kill as many Black people as possible. She called for survivors to be among those who would be beneficiaries of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which raised more than $6.4 million.

On Thursday, she went to a meeting for some of those who had been deemed eligible to receive payments from the fund. She was stunned to learn that survivors like herself would be getting $9,500.

"We waited five months. They are just throwing a little bit of money at us," Stanfield said Saturday in an interview.

Stanfield thought survivors would get more – enough to pay the rent and bills for a year. She thought it might be in the ballpark of $30,000 to $50,000 per person.

Stanfield said she's grateful for all of the support she and others have received.

But five months later, she's still hurting. She hasn't been able to go back to work. Her blood pressure has shot up. She's lost weight from her already small frame. She has nightmares. Her marriage has been strained. She's had to retell her story over and over and filled out all kinds of paperwork to get any help.

She's tired, she said, of having to constantly prove her trauma. "It's not enough to have been in the store," she said.

Jeffrey Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund explained that the money from the fund will go to five categories of people: the heirs of the 10 people who were killed; three people who were shot and survived; one person who was injured but not by gunfire; 107 people who were either inside Tops or in the parking lot during the shooting; and Tops workers assigned to the Jefferson Avenue store but were not working that day.

Dion said the fund makes equal payments to people within each category and does not factor in economic need, with the largest payments going to the families of those who died.

"The way we look at it is: How hard is it to recover? Psychological trauma is real. It is impactful. But people can recover. People who were wounded have psychological trauma and it's more difficult for them to recover. ... Death is the injury from which there is no recovery," Dion said in a phone interview Saturday.

The survivors fund was established through the National Compassion Fund, which raises donations for victims of mass casualty events. More than 13,000 donations were made to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, many from individuals but also from major organizations such as the Buffalo Bills Foundation and Tops.

The funds are being allocated according to a protocol that was agreed to by a steering committee and after receiving input through a public process.

Stanfield said she questioned Dion and other administrators of the fund at Thursday's meeting.

"I told them no one was expecting to get rich. But everyone was expecting a break. We've been dealing with this since May 14."

She couldn't understand why both Tops workers who were present during the shooting were getting the same compensation as the shoppers were there.

"I don't like to compare trauma either," she said. "But the reality ... this is a fact ... I was at work. That is something you can't take out of the equation but they keep trying to do it. I was being hunted down at work."

The workers were there to earn a livelihood – to feed themselves and their families, she said. She also said that the Tops workers assigned to the Jefferson Avenue store who weren't present are getting $1,500 each.

"They are the ones keeping the store going," Stanfield said.

Dion said that the fund's protocol treated all the survivors the same, whether they were Tops workers or shoppers. "They're all people. They all experienced the same thing," he said.

The payments are gifts, he said, not a settlement and have no strings attached.

The fund found 107 people eligible in that category, Dion said. Payroll records were used to verify the workers. Shoppers were a little harder to confirm, Dion said. In some cases, law enforcement was able to confirm their presence. They also used text messages the victims sent at the time of the shooting. Tops also looked through surveillance video to identify some shoppers, Dion said.

If 107 people were to get $50,000 each, Dion said, that would total $5.35 million alone.

He said that there's often confusion and hurt feelings with such funds. Questions were raised after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when larger amounts of compensation were given to stock traders than the dishwashers at the Windows on the World restaurant at the top of the North Tower. Those funds were given to people who agreed not to sue the airline industry.

The National Compassion Fund set up a fund after the Surfside condominium collapse in 2021. That raised $5 million. With 98 people killed, heirs received $35,000 each, he said.

Stanfield said she and others had been hoping the payments from the fund would bring them some respite after months of sadness and stress.

"I could pay my car off. Get rid of a few bills. Put everything else on autopay. I need my life on autopay so I can actually heal," she said.

A singer, she recorded a song about her experience on May 14. "I started running as I cried. It really felt like I just died. When I'm breathing so heavy and can't catch my breath," she sang.