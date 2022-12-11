'I just need justice for my son': Grieving father frustrated by legal process in Tonawanda slaying

On the morning of April 20, Mike Hamzah learned the terrible news that his only son had died hours earlier after a fight in an industrial section of the Town of Tonawanda.

The months that followed have added wrenching frustration to Hamzah's grief.

Hamzah said authorities haven't properly responded to Harith M. Alkhalaf's slaying.

He said he doesn't know why it took 3½ months to charge anyone. He believes the suspect should be charged with murder, not manslaughter, in the 19-year-old's death, and shouldn't be eligible for bail.

And he thinks someone else, Alkhalaf's on-and-off girlfriend, must answer for her role in what happened.

"I just need justice for my son. That's all I need," Hamzah said in an interview. "That's all I need."

The Erie County District Attorney's Office defended its handling of the case. A spokeswoman said the manslaughter charge was brought after a grand jury reviewed the case.

She also noted prosecutors can, and did, request bail, but the final decision is up to a judge.

And the lawyer for Michael Atkinson, the man charged in the killing, said Alkhalaf clearly was the aggressor in the encounter outside his client's home that left Atkinson badly wounded.

"It's a classic case of self-defense," attorney Matthew Albert said.

Generally speaking, murder is intentionally, unjustifiably killing someone else, while manslaughter is unintentionally taking a life. The penalties for a murder conviction are more severe than those for manslaughter.

People who knew Alkhalaf describe him as friendly and hardworking. He was about 7 years old when he came here from Iraq with his family.

"Funny guy. Outgoing. Always fun to be around. Smart – very smart," said Rohin Ramin, who met Alkhalaf in sixth grade and bonded with him to the point he refers to Alkhalaf as "cousin" or "brother."

Alkhalaf went to Sweet Home High School, where he wrestled, and had worked variously in fast-food service, construction and at the cellphone service store that Hamzah manages.

Alkhalaf was close to his father, with whom he lived in Riverside.

Hamzah and Ramin said Alkhalaf's relationship with his girlfriend was a turbulent one. The woman, who The Buffalo News is not naming, accused Alkhalaf of giving her a black eye once, Hamzah said, though his son denied hitting her and Hamzah never saw evidence of abuse.

Ramin said Alkhalaf would regularly try to break up with her, only to have her inundate Alkhalaf with text messages and calls until he took her back.

The woman and her lawyer did not respond to messages seeking comment.

According to Albert, however, Alkhalaf was the one unwilling to let go.

Atkinson and the woman weren't dating, Albert said, but the two talked regularly, and Alkhalaf became outraged when he learned of this.

"His son found my client's number in (the woman)'s phone," Albert said, responding to Hamzah's statements. "His son started sending him text messages, meaning my client, saying he was going to rape his whole family and kill everybody in his family. And then, on the night of, his son came over to my client's house, making my client think that he was coming to fulfill that promise."

Hamzah, however, said the men had threatened each other.

The night of April 19, Ramin said, he and his friend spent a couple of hours sitting in Ramin's car, talking and laughing and looking at online videos on Alkhalaf's phone.

"Everything was good," said Ramin, who remains heartbroken about what came next.

Hamzah said he last talked to his son around 11 p.m. or midnight.

Town of Tonawanda police released a bare-bones account of what happened next.

They initially reported one man was killed and a second man was injured just before 1:20 a.m. following an "altercation" on James Avenue, at River Road, a pocket of a half-dozen homes surrounded by industrial and commercial properties.

Tonawanda man arraigned on manslaughter, weapons charges in deadly fight Michael Atkinson, 22, faces charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 19-year-old Harith Mohamed Alkahalaf on April 20.

Hamzah got up and went to work on April 20 without seeing Alkhalaf.

"I woke up at 7. I text him, 'Where are you, Harith?' No answer. I called him. No answer," he said.

He said police called that morning and said they needed to meet Hamzah in person.

Two officers arrived at Hamzah's store and said his son had been found dead in his car, the victim of a homicide.

The following account is based on what a detective later shared with Hamzah. The investigator relayed what was seen in surveillance footage, but did not show Hamzah the videos.

Hamzah said police told him they interviewed Atkinson at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Atkinson told investigators, Hamzah said, that he was in a car with a female friend – Alkhalaf's ex – when Alkhalaf pulled up in his vehicle, jumped out, walked over to confront him and stabbed him.

That's why, Atkinson told police, he was forced to shoot Alkhalaf. The woman provided the same version of events to investigators, Hamzah said.

However, Hamzah said, police told him surveillance video showed Alkhalaf pulling up alongside his ex and talking to her until Atkinson approached from behind and shot Alkhalaf three times in the back.

Alkhalaf was skinny, but toughened from years of wrestling, his father said. His son was able to get out of his car, move toward Atkinson and stab him with a knife, Hamzah said.

Alkhalaf then fell to the ground, where Atkinson kicked him and walked away, Hamzah said, before returning to stab Alkhalaf twice in the chest.

The ex-girlfriend had driven away, but returned to the scene, where she picked up Atkinson to take him to the hospital, Hamzah said.

Alkhalaf, then gravely wounded, pulled himself into his car and called 911, but he couldn't speak and died before help arrived, his father said.

No one was charged in the case for months. Then, in late July, CrimeStoppers announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to Atkinson's arrest.

He was indicted on charges of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, the District Attorney's Office said on Aug. 2. He was briefly held on $100,000 bail before being released on bond.

Hamzah, who regularly called prosecutors for updates, said he's intensely frustrated with the legal process. He said Atkinson is guilty of murder, not manslaughter, because he shot and stabbed Alkhalaf.

Kait Munro, a spokeswoman for the DA's Office, said prosecutors don't believe a murder charge against Atkinson could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Also," she said in an email, "the evidence did not show that any other person was culpable in the crime."

Atkinson's attorney declined to go into details of the encounter beyond repeating it was Alkhalaf who confronted Atkinson.

"My client had an absolutely reasonable belief that both his life and his family's lives were in danger. And a bloody brutal altercation ensued, in which one person almost died and another person died," said Albert, adding Atkinson suffered a punctured lung.

Albert said he's waiting for evidence prosecutors are required to provide under discovery rules. A hearing on another legal question is set for Friday in Erie County Court.

For Hamzah and Alkhalaf's friends, the wait for trial adds to their pain.

Hamzah said he visits Alkhalaf's grave in Ridge Lawn Cemetery in Cheektowaga every day. And he was in the process of leaving his home when he spoke to The News.

"I'm moving from the house," Hamzah said. "Everything reminds me of him."