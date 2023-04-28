The Cheektowaga man who fled to Mexico in the days after his wife was found dead in their home in 2019 pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Yuriy Bruks, 38, entered the plea Friday morning before Erie County Judge James Bargnesi.

He was originally charged with second-degree murder. Under the plea agreement, he will serve 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Emergency responders found Tetiana Bruks, 34, unresponsive in a bathroom of a Raymond Drive home in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, 2019.

Yuriy Bruks called 911 and reported she had fallen.

Investigators eventually determined the young mother died from blunt force trauma to her head, neck and torso, prosecutors previously said.

But before they made that determination, Yuriy Bruks got back into his house to retrieve his passport and laptop, then bought a burner cellphone and fled the area.

He crossed into Mexico from Laredo, Texas, and was stopped Oct. 12, 2019, in possession of a one-way plane ticket to Istanbul, authorities said.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 9.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.