Hunter who shot another hunter with pellets sought
Hunter who shot another hunter with pellets sought

A pheasant hunter was injured in Zoar Valley Thursday when another hunter fired a round and struck him with pellets and now Department of Environmental Conservation law enforcement officers are trying to find the man who fired the weapon, DEC officials said Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area in the Town of Collins. The victim's injuries were described as "non life-threatening."

DEC law enforcement officers talked with the victim who said he spoke to the hunter who shot him but couldn't remember his name and didn't have contact information for him.

The DEC asked anyone with information about the incident or knows the identity of the second hunter to call 716-851-7050, Ext. 5.

The DEC offered several hunting safety tips:

• Assume every gun is loaded.

• Control the muzzle. Point your gun in a safe direction.

• Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

• Be sure of your target and beyond.

• Wear hunter orange or pink, which is required in some instances.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

