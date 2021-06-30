How India Walton would revamp policing in Buffalo

The Police Department already plans to train officers in "trauma-informed care," or procedures for arrests and other duties that attempt to minimize the emotional impact of the interaction.

The objective of the training is to give officers the understanding of how to have a "neutralized interaction" with members of the public, said Susan Green, co-director of the Institute on Trauma and Trauma-informed Care at the University at Buffalo, which is a subcontractor for the Buffalo Police program.

Buffalo echoes national debate over changing policing

The discussion over the future of the Buffalo Police Department has taken place against a backdrop of national debate over how to change the way communities are policed.

Nadine Shaanta Murshid, interim associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at UB's School of Social Work, believes many of the changes Walton says she wants to enact are needed to address a "systemically racist" criminal justice system in the United States that "needs to be dismantled."