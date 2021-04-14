How Buffalo seized 33 ATVs and dirt bikes with $100 rewards and a new law

Buffalo cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes with $100 reward "Now we will have a reward program for individuals coming forward with information that leads to the confiscation of illegally operated ATVs and dirt bikes in the City of Buffalo," the mayor said.

Reward for tips

Buffalo police are asking the public to call their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255 if they have information about an ATV or dirt bike in the city. "Maybe you know somebody who rides this thing often or you know they're going to be meeting up at a gas station, that kind of stuff," Rinaldo said.

A reward of $100 will be given if the tip leads to an illegal vehicle being impounded.

If you see the ATVs and dirt bikes on the road, police ask you to call 911.

Fines and tickets

It's expensive to get a confiscated vehicle back.

First, there's the $2,500 fine for driving an ATV or dirt bike on a city street or in a city park. Then there is an impound fee for the vehicle – $125. There's also a daily $40 charge for storing the vehicle in the lot.

There are also vehicle and traffic tickets that can be issued. That can easily add several hundred more dollars and possible even criminal charges, depending on how the vehicle was being operated.

You will have to also show proof of ownership to get the vehicle back.