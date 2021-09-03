Hornell man leads police on pursuit from Newstead to Batavia

A Steuben County man who led police on a nearly 20-mile chase from Newstead to Batavia Thursday evening that involved three law enforcement agencies was charged with a felony count of reckless endangerment, state police said.

The incident began about 6:42 p.m. when troopers based in Newstead tried to pull over a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Crittenden Road and Main Street.

The driver of the Chevy did not comply when the trooper activated emergency lights and a pursuit began.

The Chevrolet traveled east on Main Street, which is also State Route 5, into Genesee County, troopers said.

At one point, the vehicle allegedly swerved toward a Genesee County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle that was westbound on Route 5, troopers said.

Batavia police picked up the pursuit and deployed a tire-deflating device that disabled the Chevy.

The driver, identified as Anthony T. Drake, 25, of Hornell, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment as well as fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Troopers said Drake was in possession of brass knuckles, crystal meth and "other drugs." He was also issued multiple traffic tickets.

His passenger, Brittany N. Howland, 27, of Hornell, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation of probation.

