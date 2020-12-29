Homicide suspect whose wife was found buried in yard dies at ECMC

Two high school-age children were also living in the apartment with the couple at the time. Authorities have not revealed who made the 911 call.

An autopsy found Abdulrahman died of blunt force trauma to the head, prosecutors previously said.

In August, Mused's attorneys said they planned to seek a mental health evaluation of their client. The attorneys said Mused showed signs of physical and mental deterioration after about three weeks in the Erie County Holding Center.

Mused was found competent to stand trial. He was arraigned Oct. 1 in Erie County Court in October after being indicted by a grand jury.

Mused had no criminal record, according to prosecutors, and had been held without bail since his arrest.

Mused ran the store below his apartment for years, according to his attorneys. He more recently began leasing the space to another operator, and had shut down the business just before the killing.

The killing was one of three domestic-violence-related homicides in Erie County this year, according to the District Attorney's Office.

