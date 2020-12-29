Homicide suspect whose wife was found buried in yard dies at ECMC

A Buffalo man accused of killing his wife, dismembering her and burying her body in their backyard has died, according to a defense attorney and the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Mohammed A. Mused, 54, died Thursday in Erie County Medical Center, said defense attorney Joseph J. Terranova and a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office.
Mused had been accused of killing Muna Abdulrahman, 42, whose body was found March 18 buried in multiple parts in the backyard of the couple's home on Broadway. Mused was charged with second-degree murder.
Mused's cause of death was not known, but he suffered from chronic liver disease, said Joseph J. Terranova, one of Mused's defense attorneys.
He was being held in a secure unit at ECMC.
Buffalo police responded to 1114 Broadway on March 18 after receiving a 911 call, prosecutors previously said. Abdulrahman's body was found in pieces in the yard at about 6 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Investigators believe Abdulrahman was killed inside an apartment above a storefront at that Broadway address, at the corner of Sweet Avenue. Mused was arrested at the scene.
Two high school-age children were also living in the apartment with the couple at the time. Authorities have not revealed who made the 911 call.
An autopsy found Abdulrahman died of blunt force trauma to the head, prosecutors previously said.
In August, Mused's attorneys said they planned to seek a mental health evaluation of their client. The attorneys said Mused showed signs of physical and mental deterioration after about three weeks in the Erie County Holding Center.
Mused was found competent to stand trial. He was arraigned Oct. 1 in Erie County Court in October after being indicted by a grand jury.
Mused had no criminal record, according to prosecutors, and had been held without bail since his arrest.
Mused ran the store below his apartment for years, according to his attorneys. He more recently began leasing the space to another operator, and had shut down the business just before the killing.
The killing was one of three domestic-violence-related homicides in Erie County this year, according to the District Attorney's Office.