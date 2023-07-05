Homicide detectives are working with the Erie County District Attorney's Office in the investigation of a death early Monday in the 100 block of Longview Avenue, between East Delavan and Northland avenues, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported Wednesday evening.

The dead man was discovered when patrol officers answered a call for a burglary in progress just after 3:15 a.m., DeGeorge said. According to the report, the man had suffered injuries in an altercation with a resident.

The resident was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. Detectives said the two men did not know one another.