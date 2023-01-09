 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homeless man arrested on rape charges

A Batavia man said to be homeless has been jailed pending a court appearance on a pair of rape charges, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, Joe A. Cortez, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with first- and third-degree rape following investigation into an incident that took place Sept. 20 on commercial property on Lewiston Road in the Town of Batavia.

Investigators said Cortez is accused of having forcible sexual intercourse with a juvenile under the age of 17. He is scheduled to appear Jan. 24 in Batavia Town Court.

