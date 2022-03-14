 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home improvement contractor who scammed clients gets prison sentence
A Town of Tonawanda home improvement contractor was sentenced as a second felony offender Monday by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, who handed him an indeterminate sentence of 1½ to three years in prison for scamming clients after promising to perform work for them, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Richard D. Brady

Prosecutors said that Richard D. Brady, 41, collected payments from the victims between May 1, 2019, and Nov. 5, 2019, but never did any work. Brady admitted to stealing a total of $43,414 from seven customers in Erie County. To date, he has not paid any restitution to the victims, the District Attorney's Office said.

Brady pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud on Oct. 15, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to charges in Niagara and Cattaraugus counties where he committed similar crimes. His sentence on Monday will run concurrent to his other sentences.

