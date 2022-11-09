 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home improvement contractor pleads guilty to fraud charge after not doing work

  • Updated
A home improvement contractor who took money from seven clients without doing any of the work has pleaded guilty to a felony charge before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

As part of his guilty plea to one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree, Jarrod D. Vosburg, 39, of Appleton signed a confession of judgment to pay full restitution, Flynn said. To date, he has repaid $21,500.

Prosecutors said Vosburg contracted with seven residents of Amherst, Buffalo, Grand Island and the Town of Aurora to do home improvements, received substantial down payments, then did not purchase any materials or do any work. In all, the victims lost $41,000.

Vosburg faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 3. He remains free on his own recognizance.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

