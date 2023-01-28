 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home improvement contractor gets jail time for cheating clients

  • Updated
A home improvement contractor who got payments from seven clients and skipped out without performing any work has been sentenced to three months in jail plus five years of probation, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek handed down the penalty to Jarrod D. Vosburg, 39, of Appleton, who pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to one count of first-degree scheme to defraud, a Class E felony.

As part of his plea, Vosburg signed a Confession of Judgment to pay full restitution, Flynn said. So far, he has reimbursed $21,500 to his victims.

Prosecutors said Vosburg contracted with seven residents in Buffalo and the towns of Amherst, Aurora and Grand Island and received down payments on projects for which he did not buy materials and never started. His victims lost a combined total of $41,000.

