Home health worker admits $14,000 in spending on patient's credit card
Home health worker admits $14,000 in spending on patient's credit card

A Buffalo home health care worker who went on a spending spree with a patient's credit card pleaded guilty Friday in Niagara County Court.

Tamara L. Doggett, 38, admitted to second-degree identity theft and agreed to pay restitution of about $14,000, defense attorney Dominic H. Saraceno said. She also faces a maximum of four years in prison when she is sentenced June 4 by Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

The victim is a Wheatfield resident. Doggett used the patient's credit card for purchases during the last two weeks of June 2019, Assistant District Attorney Susan B. Bjornholm said at the time of Doggett's arraignment in September 2020.

Doggett had sought to enter the judicial diversion program of court-supervised drug treatment, but was rejected by the screeners last month.

