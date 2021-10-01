 Skip to main content
Home care aide arraigned on charges of ripping off client
Home care aide arraigned on charges of ripping off client

A home health care aide from Clarence was arraigned in State Supreme Court Thursday on a charge of stealing $1,600 from a client in Lewiston in 2019.

Brigid M. Buseman, 31, was indicted on charges of grand larceny, identity theft and criminal possession of a forged instrument, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John N. Philipps said.

Buseman allegedly forged a $1,600 check stolen from her client and cashed it Oct. 16, 2019, Philipps said. On Dec. 17, 2019, she allegedly tried it again with a $1,200 check, but a teller at KeyBank in Lewiston who knew the victim refused to process the check, the prosecutor said.

Buseman was arrested by State Police in February 2020. She was indicted after rejecting a plea offer, Philipps said.

