Holland School Board member arrested on rape charge involving 16-year-old victim

A member of the Holland School Board was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old victim, state police said Wednesday.

Scott R. Wander, 46, of Holland was charged with third-degree rape, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and sexual misconduct.

The investigation began April 22, when Lancaster police contacted the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation based in Amity about a possible crime that occurred in late June 2020 in Rushford, Allegany County. Investigators allege that Wander "forcibly touched and had sexual intercourse" with the 16-year-old victim "while on a boat outing on Rushford Lake," according to a statement from police.

Wander was virtually arraigned in state Supreme Court in Allegany County and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to Rushford Town Court in August. The judge issued a "full stay away order of protection," state police said.

According to Wander's bio posted on the school district website he is a married father of two children who has lived in Holland since high school. He described his job as the emergency medical services director for the UBMD Emergency Medicine EMS Division.

Maki Becker

