Gov. Kathy Hochul praised Buffalo for its steep drop in homicides and other violent crimes during a visit to Buffalo Police headquarters on Friday.

Buffalo’s crime stats “are great" and “progress is undeniable,” Hochul said.

For instance, homicides here are down 62% this year and 65% since the summer of 2021, when Hochul took office, she said. It is the largest decrease since 1985, she said.

From January to June last year, there were 42 homicides. During the same period this year there have been 16, Hochul said.

Fatal shootings are down 73% from the peak in 2021.

And last year there were 36 fatal shootings in Buffalo. This year there are 11, she said.

“Buffalo is leading the charge,” Hochul said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown credited Hochul for an increase in state funding for public safety statewide and here in Buffalo.

“We are very pleased to see a significant reduction in violent crime in the City of Buffalo,” Brown said.

He partly attributed the reduction to the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and federal agencies.

“That law enforcement partnership is critical,” the mayor said.

It is great to showcase Buffalo’s numbers, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, but the people behind the numbers are most important.

“I love to talk data. I love to talk numbers, but we are talking human lives. We’re talking people. We have significantly less people shot,” Gramaglia said. “And our officers of the Buffalo Police Department are working very, very hard to bring those numbers down.”