The Buffalo Police Department reported a 73% decline in homicides involving guns, a 60% decline in the number of people injured by guns and a 59% decline in shooting incidents in the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2021.

The reductions in gun violence in Buffalo “far exceeded” the same data from 20 other police departments participating in New York state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“These numbers are great,’ she said. “The progress is undeniable, and people around the country have taken notice. This makes me really proud.”

The governor came to Buffalo on Friday to tout the city’s crime statistics and to announce $2 million in state funding for community-based organizations in Buffalo – one of seven cities participating in a new program designed to strengthen neighborhoods affected by gun violence.

From January to June last year, there were 42 total homicides in Buffalo, she said. This year, there were 16.

Fatal shootings are down 73% from a peak in 2021, she said. Last year, there were 36 fatal shootings in Buffalo, including 10 in the May 14 shooting at a Tops grocery. This year there's been 11 total, Hochul said.

In the first half of 2021, there were 184 shooting victims in Buffalo. During the same period last year, there were 143. This year, the number is 73.

“That's a 60% decrease since 2021, the peak of the pandemic,’ the governor continued. “Shooting incidents are down tremendously, (with) 153 shooting incidences in 2021 in Buffalo, 104 the next year, which we are very proud of, and then this year, 63.”

But it’s not only homicides and shootings that are down, violent crimes such as robberies, rapes and assaults are down, too. They've dropped 20% in the last two years – from 1,122 violent crimes in 2021 to 894 this year.

“To put it in perspective, this is the lowest number of violent crimes seen per month in the last three decades here in Buffalo. That's extraordinary,” Hochul said.

She referenced a report from the Council on Criminal Justice, which reviewed 37 American cities, and found Buffalo was one of the cities leading the way in reducing homicides. And The Atlantic reviewed a study of 90 cities, and it highlighted Buffalo, where the murder rate is dramatically declining.

However, gun seizures are on the rise. In Buffalo, nearly a thousand guns were seized last year, the highest in more than a decade, Hochul said.

“This is an intentional effort, as I mentioned before, to get the guns off the streets, and I want to thank the Buffalo Police Department's leadership and all the officers who are working so hard to just get those weapons of destruction and death out of the hands of people on our streets,” Hochul said.” And that's what's helped make these public safety improvements possible.”

Mayor Byron Brown partly attributed the reduction to law enforcement partnership between the Buffalo Police Department, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and federal agencies.

“That law enforcement partnership is critical,” the mayor said.

“We are very pleased to see a significant reduction in violent crime in the City of Buffalo,” Brown said.

It was great to showcase Buffalo’s numbers, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, but the people behind the numbers are most important.

“I love to talk data. I love to talk numbers, but we are talking human lives. We’re talking people. We have significantly less people shot,” Gramaglia said. “And our officers of the Buffalo Police Department are working very, very hard to bring those numbers down.”

Funds for community organizations

Hochul also announced $2 million in new state funding for 16 community-based organizations in Buffalo, one of seven cities participating in a new program designed to strengthen neighborhoods affected by gun violence.

The 16 organizations in Buffalo that will receive funds are Be Elite, Inc., Bury the Violence, Candles in the SUN, Confident Girls Mentoring Program, Feed Buffalo, The Foundry, FruitBelt United, Full Circle, Galactic Tribe, Johnny B. Wiley, Massachusetts Avenue Project, P.E.A.C.E. Inc., Project Mona’s House, RAWTools Buffalo, REALTalk and Unit Promise.

Also on Friday, Hochul marked the completion of a $15.3 million project to convert a former hospital building into 44 affordable and supportive homes for New Yorkers aged 62 and older. Folwell Apartments is part of a larger redevelopment of the historic eight-acre Women and Children’s Hospital located in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village neighborhood.