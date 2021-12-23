Hochul signs law giving pension to Buffalo police officer fired amid controversy in 2008

When fired from the Buffalo Police Department in 2008, Cariol Horne was a year shy of the 20 years on the job the state requires to receive a full pension.

For 13 years, she fought to get that pension.

On Wednesday night, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that provides it to Horne.

"New York owes Cariol Horne a debt of gratitude for her service to the Buffalo community and for her bravery in a moment of crisis," Hochul said in a statement. "I am proud to sign this law, which will correct a longstanding injustice and ensure that Officer Horne is treated with the dignity and respect she deserves."

A court ruling this past April from State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward in Horne’s civil suit against the city vacated her firing and ordered back pay and vesting of her 20-year pension.