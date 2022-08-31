Hochul: Last-minute pistol permit seekers may be too late to avoid NY's new gun requirements

Hundreds if not thousands of people have submitted applications for pistol permits over the last few days at county clerk's offices and sheriff's offices across New York State, hoping to beat the deadline before new stricter rules for carrying a concealed firearm go into effect on Sept. 1. Many waited in long lines. At the Niagara County Clerk's Office, some people camped out overnight to get their applications in. The Erie County Clerk's Office extended its hours until midnight Wednesday to accommodate the last-minute rush.

They may have wasted their time.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday at a news conference on the eve of the new laws taking effect that people whose applications haven't been fully processed by Thursday will have to meet the new requirements – that includes a background check of social media accounts and 16 hours of classroom training and 2 hours of live-fire training.

"It's who has a permit on the date," Hochul said. "Not that you've applied."

The process to be approved for a pistol permit, before or after the deadline, is a lengthy one that involves a series of background checks and interviews of neighbors.

"It could take months. It could be three months, a year," she said.

Hochul's remarks came as she laid out new gun safety laws that go into effect starting Thursday.

The new legislation was passed during an emergency session this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's existing concealed carry law, which required applicants to prove why they needed to carry a firearm.

Speaking at a news conference in New York City, she talked about the scourge of gun violence across the state.

"The pain has touched everyone," she said, from day-to-day shootings on city streets to "the mass shooting in Buffalo when an 18-year-old with nothing but pure hate in his heart took the lives of 10 Black New Yorkers who were doing nothing but going to the grocery store."

Hochul noted that her home in Buffalo is "10 minutes" from the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue where the May 14 massacre took place.

She repeatedly criticized the Supreme Court's decision, which was rendered just weeks after the mass shooting. "At a time when people were still mourning, they decided to strip away the rights of a governor to protect her citizens from gun violence," she said.

"We don't need more guns on our streets," she said. "We've been working very, very hard removing thousands of guns."

The new gun laws include an extensive list of "sensitive" locations where guns will be prohibited. They range from schools, government buildings and polling places to protests, outdoor areas where permitted special events are taking place and parks. Times Square in New York City has been specially designated as a gun-free zone.

Carrying a gun in such a location, even if you have a concealed carry license, is considered an E level felony – the lowest form of felony. It was not immediately clear if that would be a bail-eligible offense.

Also, starting Sunday, Sept. 4, you must be at least 21 years old to buy a semi-automatic rifle and must obtain a permit through the state to get one.

Her office unveiled a new website, gunsafety.ny.gov, to help explain the new changes.

First Deputy Superintendent of the State Police Steven Nigrelli said troopers "are standing ready" to ensure the new laws are followed. "It's an easy message," Nigrelli said. "We have zero tolerance. If you violate this law, you will be arrested. It's as simple as that."