Hochul issues 10 Christmas Eve pardons, pledges to reform clemency process

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced she was granting nine pardons and commuting one prisoner's sentence while pledging to reform the process by which the governor's office evaluates clemency requests.

The nine individuals who received pardons all had finished serving their sentences and have led law-abiding lives since getting out of prison. In several instances, the individuals are not documented citizens and were facing the prospect of deportation due to their criminal records.

Hochul also commuted a 125-year sentence handed down to a Jamaican man convicted of selling drugs in 1989. He will be let out of prison and allowed to return to his native country.

Hochul said she would appoint an advisory panel to help evaluate appeals for clemency that would allow her office to make determinations on a rolling basis throughout the year. Traditionally, New York's governors have only announced pardons all at once, near the end of the year.

In response to the news, a group advocating on behalf of criminal justice reform released a statement critical of Hochul for failing to do more to reduce the state's prison population, which is made up of Blacks and Latinos at disproportionate levels relative to the state's population as a whole.

“Today, Governor Hochul has drastically failed Black and Latinx communities by only granting clemency to one incarcerated New Yorker," said Jose Saldana, director of the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign. "While we welcome home that person and celebrate for their loved ones, and we also recognize the life-saving value of the pardons granted to people long since released, we are heartbroken knowing that so many of our mothers, fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers are suffering behind bars and facing a slow death penalty."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.