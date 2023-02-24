The call to the Ferry-Fillmore District of the Buffalo Police Department Friday morning sounded real – and terrifying.

The caller said that he was going to shoot up the Nichols Schools in Buffalo and that he had bombs. The sound of gunfire could be heard in the background.

A lieutenant at the district immediately got on the radio, alerting patrol officers closer to the Amherst Street school as well as school resource officers who all rushed to the campus.

But when the arrived, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, "they quickly assessed there was no commotion and no other 911 calls were coming in."

It would turn out to be a hoax and but it would take police two hours to make sure that was the case as students and faculty hid in classrooms, wondering if they were going to be the victims of the nation's latest mass shooting.

The call could be connected to a string of "swatting" incidents at schools across New York State on Friday and schools across the country over the past few weeks. "Swatting" is when a prank call is made with the goal of drawing a large police presence.

Schools in Babylon, Batavia, Beacon and Binghamton were targeted with similar calls on Friday, police said. In Binghamton, McArthur Elementary School was lockdown for 90 minutes, according to WBNG News 12. A school district spokesman there told the TV station that an investigation "concluded that the source of the threat came from an internet-transmitted call originating from an out-of-state IP address."

More than two dozen schools in Massachusetts received similar phony threats by phone last week. Schools in Oregon received similar calls on Tuesday and on Wednesday, more than a dozen schools in Colorado were targeted. Schools across that state received the phone calls in alphabetical order by the name of the city, KDVR Fox 31 reported.

While all of the calls have turned out to be hoaxes, schools and law enforcement have treated them as real.

And that was the case at Nichols on Friday morning.

About 8 a.m., dozens of police swarmed the school and the school went into lockdown.

Terrified students texted their parents and friends saying that an announcement was made on the PA system saying that they were on lockdown and it wasn't a drill.

"She didn't know what was going on," the parent of a junior at Nichols told The Buffalo News. He asked that his and his daughter's name not be used to protect his daughter.

The parent said he was frantic. "The only thing you need to hear is: 'We're on lockdown.' "

The daughter texted to say that police officers armed with long guns entered her classroom and asked if they were OK and then yelled: "Lockdown. Lockdown. Lockdown. This is not a drill."

In addition to Buffalo police, K-9 units from the NFTA police and the Department of Homeland Security scoured the campus.

After it was determined that there was no threat, the lockdown was lifted. Some students opted to go home while other stayed. Buffalo police assigned an officer to remain at the campus for the rest of the day.

Gramaglia said that before the caller contacted the Ferry-Fillmore District, a staticky call was received at the police department's Seneca Street garage that may be connected. However, that call was unintelligible.

The incident is being investigated by the Buffalo Police Department's Threat Management Unit that was formed following the mass shooting on May 14 at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 people dead and three people wounded – a horrifying massacre still fresh in many minds in Western New York.

Buffalo police are working with the FBI and State Police as well, Gramaglia said.

"We will conduct a full and exhaustive investigation and anyone found to have made these fake calls will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," he said at a late morning news conference. "... We will certainly charge any and all appropriate charges and we will push for the maximum penalty. Examples have to be set."

The FBI in Buffalo said in a statement Friday that its agents are working with local law enforcement "to identify the source of the hoax threats."

In continued: "Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers a lot of money; not to mention ruin the future of those making the hoax threats as they’ll likely have a criminal record."

The parent of the junior at Nichols said he's horrified that his child has to live with the worry about her safety while in school.

During the ordeal, he said his other daughter was texting her sister advice: "Make sure your ringers are off. Make sure your phone is on dark mode. Make sure your doors are locked."

"I am so angry that my kids have to be knowledgeable about this in any way, shape or form," he said. "It's so infuriating."