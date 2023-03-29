A hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in 2017 has given the maximum sentence for his crime, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan imposed a penalty of 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison on D'Mario A. Caesar, 36, of Buffalo, as a second felony offender. His sentence will run consecutive to the sentence he is scheduled to receive April 5 on federal drug and weapons charges.

A jury found Caesar guilty of second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death after a six-day trial in January.

Prosecutors said Caesar was speeding on Broadway in Buffalo at about 3 a.m. on July 16, 2017, when his SUV struck a pedestrian crossing the street near Bailey Avenue. The victim, Brandyn Mallory, 31, of Buffalo, died later that day in Erie County Medical Center. Police found Caesar's SUV unoccupied on Broadway near Greene Street, not far from the accident.