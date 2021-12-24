'His heart is really into it': One final call for a community police officer in Buffalo

On the morning of Christmas Eve, Anthony LeBron put on his uniform as a Buffalo police officer for the very last time.
His final call was not to a crime or an accident, but to help package gifts and food for some needy Buffalo families.
It was a fitting way for LeBron to bookend his nearly 33-year career with the Buffalo Police Department.
He's best known around Buffalo as the community police officer at South Buffalo District – A District. He was the first one at the district and returned to the position after funding was restored for community policing programs under former Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda. LeBron also was a member of the crisis management team – formerly called the hostage negotiation team. In addition, he has been a passionate advocate for mental health services for police officers.
"Tony put a glaring spotlight on the problem that was pushed aside for too many years," Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a citation nominating him for the BPD's Distinguished Service Award. "When tragedy strikes, Tony is one of the first to respond, not to the call but to the officers of this department that responded to that call. Tony and his team are the helpline for officers."
Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said LeBron has been a role model to many new officers and that his programs serve as a "blueprint" for new community police officers.
"His heart is really into it," Lockwood said. Equally important has been LeBron's work in helping law enforcement officers cope with the traumatic situations they face in the field.
"When I came on the job, they used to tell us, 'Suck it up, kid.' There was nobody to talk to and you'd go home and you would take it all home with you," Lockwood said.
"Things that he's doing now and putting together, it's been long, long overdue."
LeBron, now 53, said he wanted to be a cop since he was a second-grader at School 43 and Officer Paul Quagliano came to talk to his class.
"I remember seeing him walk in in that uniform. He looked like he was 10 feet tall. I thought: Man, I want to do that. I want to be able to help people," LeBron said.
He came on the job in 1989, first working patrol in Precinct 10 and then 15. In 1993, the BPD combined its precincts into five districts and LeBron stayed at A District for the rest of his career.
He recalled when his first chief, Patrick Reichmuth, called him into the office regarding a new assignment. "Tony, I want you to be a community police officer," he told LeBron.
"I don't even know how to be a community police officer," LeBron said he responded. "He just said: I know you'll do good work. You'll figure it out."
LeBron became the department's point person for "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design." He taught block club members how to survey their neighborhoods for problems ranging from crimes to potholes and broken street lights. Then the issues would be addressed by the appropriate agencies.
He organized community forums on topics ranging from housing and eviction, drugs, and 911 and 311 to connect residents with experts who can answer questions. He also coordinated events for children – including opportunities for kids to meet the K-9 teams and to swim with members of the BPD underwater recovery team in the pool at Cazenovia Park.
A lifelong resident of Buffalo, he loved that he was working in his community. "South Buffalo is a fantastic neighborhood," he said. "My whole thing was about serving the community."
LeBron has also been passionate about preventing suicide among law enforcement, helping form a volunteer, peer-to-peer counseling program within the Buffalo Police Department and working on a 24-hour hotline for law enforcement facing crises.
"The bedrock for everything is confidentiality," he said. "When they come to you to talk, it's not going anywhere else. It doesn't go back to the administration or the union. You're someone they can confide in. It's somebody who has walked the walk and talked the talk."
LeBron officially retires at the end of December. But he says he will continue to be involved in programs aimed at preventing suicides among his peers.
"I don't care if you call me at 3 a.m. to pull you out of that dark place. It's not a good place anybody should be," he said.
This Christmas Eve, LeBron participated in one of his all-time favorite traditions. Every year, the Sabres Alumni team up with Buffalo police to provide gifts and food to 41 families identified by police officers as being in need.
The alumni wives buy all of the gifts and the families of the players and police got together early Friday morning to package up all of the goodies to be distributed in time for Christmas.
It was a bittersweet finale for LeBron.
"It's very strange," he said, looking around the lobby of KeyBank Center filled with toys, games and boxes of food. "I love my job. I've always said, I want to go to work every single day and help one person and if I help one person, I did a good job. ... Today, I get to help 41 different families throughout the city to have a little bit better Christmas."