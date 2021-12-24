'His heart is really into it': One final call for a community police officer in Buffalo

"His heart is really into it," Lockwood said. Equally important has been LeBron's work in helping law enforcement officers cope with the traumatic situations they face in the field.

"When I came on the job, they used to tell us, 'Suck it up, kid.' There was nobody to talk to and you'd go home and you would take it all home with you," Lockwood said.

"Things that he's doing now and putting together, it's been long, long overdue."

LeBron, now 53, said he wanted to be a cop since he was a second-grader at School 43 and Officer Paul Quagliano came to talk to his class.

"I remember seeing him walk in in that uniform. He looked like he was 10 feet tall. I thought: Man, I want to do that. I want to be able to help people," LeBron said.

He came on the job in 1989, first working patrol in Precinct 10 and then 15. In 1993, the BPD combined its precincts into five districts and LeBron stayed at A District for the rest of his career.

He recalled when his first chief, Patrick Reichmuth, called him into the office regarding a new assignment. "Tony, I want you to be a community police officer," he told LeBron.