High-speed pursuit in Niagara County ends with two people charged

The Sheriff's Office said deputies began pursuing the stolen vehicle after receiving a complaint at 2:10 a.m. about an interrupted larceny from a vehicle in the 6500 block of Emily Lane in the Town of Lockport. After losing sight of the vehicle, deputies spotted it again and tried to pull it over at Ward Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Wheatfield. Deputies used a device to flatten one of the suspect's tires, but Baker kept driving through Niagara Falls as State Police, Niagara Falls Police and Town of Niagara Police joined the chase.