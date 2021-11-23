High-speed pursuit in Niagara County ends with two people charged

Niagara County sheriff's deputies charged two people early Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit that ended at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino after deputies deflated a tire on the suspects' car.
Zion D. Baker, 22, of Niagara Falls, was issued a ticket charging him with criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and other traffic violations, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.
Also charged with criminal possession of stolen property was a 17-year-old passenger whose name was withheld by authorities.
The Sheriff's Office said deputies began pursuing the stolen vehicle after receiving a complaint at 2:10 a.m. about an interrupted larceny from a vehicle in the 6500 block of Emily Lane in the Town of Lockport. After losing sight of the vehicle, deputies spotted it again and tried to pull it over at Ward Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Wheatfield. Deputies used a device to flatten one of the suspect's tires, but Baker kept driving through Niagara Falls as State Police, Niagara Falls Police and Town of Niagara Police joined the chase.
The suspects were apprehended shortly after fleeing the car on foot at the casino parking lot, the Sheriff's Office said.