High-speed chase results in four arrests on drug charges

A high-speed chase that began about noon Tuesday when officers spotted a wanted parolee resulted in four arrests, Jamestown Police reported.

Held on more than a dozen charges is the parolee, Samuel Pointer, 40, of Jamestown, who was driving a vehicle that police pursued from Jamestown to Frewsburg. He is held without bail in Chautauqua County Jail.

Also arrested on a pair of drug charges and released was his passenger, Dakota J. Tripper, 23, of Jamestown.

Their arrests were followed by a search by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force at Pointer's residence, where two more people were arrested.

Don S. Lawson, 49, of Buffalo, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two other drug counts. He is jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Russell G. Bartlett, 44, of Jamestown, was charged with third-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is held without bail in Chautauqua County Jail.

According to the report, a search of Pointer's residence turned up 11.2 grams of heroin, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, 8.4 grams of fentanyl, 29.6 grams of methamphetamine and two handguns.