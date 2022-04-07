High or manic? Trial begins for driver in Tonawanda crash that buried 94-year-old in apartment

Lida Alminate was on the couch watching TV in her Town of Tonawanda apartment when a lime green Kia Soul going 83 mph crashed into her apartment wall.

The 94-year-old woman, who was buried in debris early that night in March 2019, died from her injuries in the hospital days later.

Prosecutors allege the driver, Edward T. Harris, was impaired by marijuana at the time of the crash.

But Harris' defense attorneys say the 35-year-old former Marine, who had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and other illnesses, hadn't slept in four days and was experiencing a "manic event."

Harris' bench trial on second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter charges began Thursday morning before Erie County Judge James Bargnesi.

Alminate was at home on the first floor of the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village apartments on Delaware Avenue at about 7:10 p.m. March 26, 2019, a place she should have felt safe, Assistant Erie County District Attorney Paul Glascott said in his opening statement at the non-jury trial.

"Instead, her world literally came crashing down on her," Glascott said.

According to police and prosecutors, Harris was speeding down Oakridge Avenue, blew through the stop sign at Delaware, skipped off the curb, hit a parked car in the lot and then smashed into the building's brick exterior.

In the five seconds before impact, the speed of Harris' vehicle peaked at 86 mph, , a State Police investigator testified.

Data downloaded from the vehicle showed Harris had the gas pedal fully depressed, did not hit the brakes and was driving straight ahead when he hit Alminate's apartment, he said.

The impact was so great debris crashed into the apartment across the hallway from Alminate's residence, photographs of the scene shown in court depicted.

Alminate died of blunt impact injuries to the head, according to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

Toxicology results will show Harris had marijuana in his system and was impaired while driving, prosecutors said.

Frank LoTempio III and Jennifer Runfola, Harris' defense attorneys, told the judge their client was prescribed marijuana and that prosecutors won't be able to prove their client was impaired at the time of the crash.

Harris' attorneys asked the judge to block a toxicologist – expected to be called as a witness by prosecutors on Friday – from testifying to her opinion on Harris' intoxication level. The standard for determining impairment by marijuana in a blood test is not the same in New York as cases where drivers are alleged to be intoxicated or impaired by alcohol, Runfola said.

"We do not have a functional equivalent," she said.

The judge did not rule on the motion and asked the attorneys to raise their objection again when the witness is called.

Police officers who testified Thursday morning said Harris was screaming and incoherent at the scene. He suffered an apparent head injury and serious leg injuries in the crash.

Tonawanda Police Lt. Kenneth Englert testified on cross-examination that when he spoke with Harris at the hospital he said he didn't remember anything from that day other than waking up.

Englert and Lt. Joseph Caputy both testified on cross-examination their investigation did not conclude whether it was a mental condition, marijuana or some other factor that caused Harris to crash the vehicle.

Harris suffered from sleep apnea and had severe sleep problems for 10 years, LoTempio told the judge. Defense lawyers have previously said that in addition to PTSD, Harris was diagnosed with depression and narcolepsy.

Just prior to the crash, LoTempio told the judge, Harris' wife told her husband his mental condition was such that they were going to take him to the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program at Erie County Medical Center.

But Harris got in the car and drove away. So Harris' wife called 911 and told emergency responders her husband was manic, she didn't know what to do and that he was going to cause an accident, LoTempio said.

A short time later and about a half-mile away, Harris crashed into Alminate's apartment.

If Harris is convicted of the murder charge, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. If convicted of the vehicular manslaughter charge instead, he would face a maximum of seven years in prison.

Testimony is continuing Thursday afternoon.

