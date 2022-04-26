Heroin dealer sentenced to seven years in prison

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty in 2019 to selling heroin was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Victor Quinones, 25, appeared before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

According to prosecutors, Quinones sold heroin to "an individual working with the FBI" on July 16, 2019. Two days later, federal authorities raided his home on Leroy Avenue and took him into custody.

Investigators found drug packaging and an unspecified quantity of butyryl fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In December 2019, Quinones pleaded guilty to distributing heroin, admitting he had been selling heroin for about a year including to someone who overdosed and died.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Buffalo Police Department.

