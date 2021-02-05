 Skip to main content
Here are the bars and restaurants no longer under the 10 p.m. curfew
Here are the bars and restaurants no longer under the 10 p.m. curfew

Hutch's (copy)

The owner of Hutch’s restaurant is among more than 80 bar and restaurant owners who've filed a lawsuit seeking to end the state's 10 p.m. curfew.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

Here are the bars, restaurants and other businesses no longer under a 10 p.m. curfew thanks to a State Supreme Court justice's temporary restraining order issued Friday.

The businesses are listed as plaintiffs on the first two pages of the lawsuit:

Download PDF Bars, restaurants with lifted curfew
