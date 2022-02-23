 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helmetless motorcyclist killed in Lockport crash
A motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet died early Wednesday when his motorcycle crashed at Main and Market streets in Lockport, State Police said.

The name of the victim has not been released, as troopers seek to contact next of kin.

The helmetless motorcyclist, aboard an unregistered vehicle, was spotted by a patrolling trooper about 3:55 a.m. at Union and Washburn streets. The trooper turned on his light bar, but did not give chase as the motorcycle fled, a State Police news release said.

Moments later, the trooper discovered the same man's motorcycle had wiped out at Main and Market, about two blocks away. The biker would have been traveling south on Market Street, which means he was heading uphill.

Efforts to save his life at the scene were unsuccessful, the news release said. The investigation remains open.

