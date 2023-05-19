Former City of Dunkirk Festivals Coordinator Hector Rosas, 63, was arraigned Friday in Chautauqua County Court in Mayville on two counts of third-degree grand larceny and two counts of public corruption, both the state comptroller and Chautauqua County district attorney announced in a joint statement. He is accused of using his public position to steal more than $50,000 through a variety of schemes.

Rosas, who is the older brother of Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas, is accused of stealing nearly $15,000 in donations collected from citizens, schools and civic groups for the Hurricane Maria relief effort that he oversaw in 2017 to aid the people of Puerto Rico. In addition, he is accused of pocketing over $42,000 in cash that he collected from beer sales at the annual summer city festivals between 2016 and 2019.

"Rosas allegedly used his position to steal donations meant to help Hurricane Maria victims and divert funds meant to benefit his community into his own pockets," State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement Friday. "Public service is a privilege and a duty that he is charged with betraying. Thanks to our partnership with District Attorney Schmidt, we have exposed these schemes.”

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt added that the crimes of which Rosas is accused are not victimless.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

"Dunkirk City, like many of our local municipalities here in Chautauqua County, is engaged in an every-day battle to service its residents with precious little money. City residents, themselves, and most of us here in Chautauqua County, live paycheck to paycheck. Every dollar stolen is a dollar not spent servicing our community. No one should use their public office for personal gain," Schmidt said.

Rosas' lawyer, Barry Covert, said his client pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

"He is adamant that there was absolutely no improprieties in these matters, and that there is no money missing at all," Covert said Friday.

Mayor Rosas did not respond to a telephone message left at his office Friday.

A Silver Creek resident, Hector Rosas began his employment with the City of Dunkirk in 1984 as a water meter reader and then laborer. In 2016, Rosas was promoted to the newly created position of festivals coordinator in which he ran Dunkirk’s summer festival programs through the city’s local development corporation. He retired in 2019.

Rosas is due back in court on June 13.