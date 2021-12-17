Hearing into '93 Tonawanda slaying adjourned until Jan. 18

The court hearing into whether to vacate the convictions of two men for a 1993 City of Tonawanda killing will continue Jan. 18.

The hearing, requested by attorneys for Brian S. Lorenzo and James Pugh, ran for three days and was adjourned on Wednesday.

Lorenzo and Pugh were convicted of murder in the slaying of Deborah Meindl.

Defense attorneys called numerous witnesses, including David Sweat, who testified his fellow prison escapee in 2015 – Richard W. Matt – told him during their planning for the escape that he killed Meindl.

New DNA testing on evidence from the crime scene, conducted starting in 2018, found no DNA from either Lorenzo or Pugh, a forensic biologist with the Erie County Central Police Services Forensic Laboratory testified Wednesday.

A former Erie County prosecutor testified Monday that he concluded, following an investigation he and another prosecutor conducted, that Lorenzo and Pugh were "not involved" in Meindl's murder. But their superiors in the District Attorney's Office rejected their findings, citing a lack of any credible evidence.

