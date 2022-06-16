Hearing focuses on Judge Mark J. Grisanti’s conduct during 2020 fracas with police

A state judge from Buffalo is fighting to keep his job during a disciplinary hearing this week.

The state Commission on Judicial Conduct is hearing testimony from witnesses and viewing video evidence from a June 22, 2020, confrontation with Buffalo police officers outside Judge Mark J. Grisanti’s North Buffalo home.

The proceeding in Buffalo, which is closed to the public, began on Monday, according to the judge’s attorney, Terrence M. Connors and other sources familiar with the case.

The commission, which investigates allegations of misconduct against state judges, has been looking into the incident since shortly after it happened nearly two years ago.

A police body camera video of the confrontation, initially made public by the legal news site Law360, went viral. It was also circulated by The Buffalo News and other Buffalo media.

No one was arrested during the fracas, but the video showed a shirtless Grisanti, 56, yelling profanities at police, mentioning his ties to police and highly placed city officials and shoving an officer who had grabbed the judge’s wife, Marie, and put her into handcuffs.

The judge was also placed in handcuffs and briefly put into a police cruiser, but he and his wife were released without being charged criminally.

Police said the fracas erupted after Grisanti called 911 to complain about an argument with some neighbors over street parking.

If the commission finds that Grisanti’s actions constituted ethical misconduct, the state Court of Claims judge could face a range of punishments, including removal from his job, which pays $210,900 a year.

Connors, who has represented many judges before the commission, confirmed on Thursday that “the hearing is well underway,” but declined to discuss it further.

In December 2020, Connors told The News that Grisanti is “an effective, fair-minded, hardworking judge with an unblemished record,” and said it would be unfair to judge Grisanti based on his conduct for “a few minutes of his life.”

Robert H, Tembeckjian, administrator for the commission, said the commission’s rules prohibit him from confirming or denying that a hearing is underway.

According to the commission’s rules, hearings for judges are conducted by a state-appointed referee, who later examines legal briefs submitted by the commission and by an attorney for the judge.

It can take up to six months after the hearing before the commission renders a decision on potential punishment – or no punishment – for a judge.

