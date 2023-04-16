As a top salesman, Gary Ostrum reaped promotions, bonuses and a raised industry profile working for the same company for 28 years.

Then it all came undone after an eight-minute movie clip.

Ostrum said he showed the clip to make a point in a sales talk he gave to 30 or so co-workers last year at G.A. Braun Inc.'s annual meeting. The next day, the North Syracuse company suspended him, and then fired him a week later.

To be sure, the epic monologue rendered by actor Alec Baldwin is a classic scene in "Glengarry Glen Ross," a 1992 film version of David Mamet's Pulitzer-winning play seen by millions at the movie theater. And in the past decade, the scene alone has been viewed more than a million times on YouTube.

Anyone who works in sales likely knows the lines from the “Always Be Closing” scene:

Put that coffee down! Coffee's for closers only.

You close or you hit the bricks!

'Cause we're adding a little something to this month's sales contest. As you all know, first prize is a Cadillac Eldorado. Anybody want to see second prize? Second prize is a set of steak knives. Third prize is you're fired.

But for all of the memorable lines, the snippet also offers a lot of profanity, including eight uses of a word that in earlier generations caused a film to earn an R rating. The scene also includes a gay slur.

Ostrum, an East Amherst resident, had been the senior executive vice president of global sales and marketing for the maker of commercial and industrial laundry equipment. Ostrum said he and others had showed the same clip before at the company's various sales meetings over the years, without complaints from his superiors or those he supervised.

But after doing so at the company's annual meeting in February 2022, someone complained.

When he was suspended, pending an investigation, he was told to hand over his phone and laptop, and then he was escorted from the company office.

At the time, he offered to apologize. He also said he would attend any kind of training to help him understand the company's harassment threshold. The company had never before asked him to attend harassment prevention training, he said.

A week later, the company fired him over the phone, he said, without any formal write-up or being interviewed about showing the film clip.

"As I'm sitting here today, I'm still very surprised that this led to my termination," Ostrum, 64, told The Buffalo News.

Last week Ostrum sued G.A. Braun in State Supreme Court in Buffalo for age discrimination and retaliation for opposing discrimination. His lawyer calls the movie clip a pretext for his firing.

Phone calls seeking comment from the company over the past couple of days were not returned.

'All or nothing' aspect of sales

Ostrum said he didn't show the clip as a joke and did not intend to embarrass anyone at the meeting.

"I regret that I offended somebody and upset them, that it ruined their day or it was an upsetting experience," he said. "Of course, I feel terrible about it. It wasn't my intent. I would still apologize if I knew who it was. If they had an upsetting experience based on my action, how could I do anything but feel bad and let them know that I'm sorry?"

He said he included the film scene to make a point.

His lawsuit says "this clip was relevant to the atmosphere at Braun and showcased the 'all or nothing' aspect of sales."

The film depicts desperate salesmen and their dubious tactics peddling properties for a failing real estate office, with the character portrayed by Baldwin excoriating them as failures and telling them that only the top deal-closers of the month will keep their jobs.

Working at Braun was not like that, nor did the sales force feel relentless pressure, Ostrum said.

But the sales force was held accountable for its performance, and pressure to close sales stemmed from the kind of product the company sold, he said.

The industrial washers, dryers, irons and other products that Braun sells to hotels, hospitals and other large companies last for years, even decades, he said.

After losing a sale to a competitor, there's no going back next year to try again.

"The commercial equipment lasts for 25 years," he said. "And when I make a sale or don't make a sale, that opportunity is now gone. It's not next month they're going to be buying another one."

That was his reason for including the film clip in his sales talk, he said.

"At the end of the day, when the clip was shown, there was a point to it," he said.

'Context matters'

Attorney Lindy Korn, who with attorney William F. Harper V is representing Ostrum, called Ostrum a consummate professional.

"He treats all people with great respect," Korn said. "That's why he was so successful over his 28 years there. I mean, that's a long, long time. If he was going to be somebody who acted in a manner that was inappropriate, it would have happened way before 28 years. He got bonuses. He got promotions. This was a sales meeting, and he was an inspirational speaker. So I do believe that this was targeting Gary Ostrum unfairly."

Ostrum's lawsuit noted that about a month before showing the film clip he was called into a meeting with the company's president and human resources director, who told him three employees complained to the company's CEO regarding their interactions with Ostrum. But at that meeting, they did not provide details or specific allegations about his conduct the employees complained about, he said.

At the meeting, "the conversation was just more in general an overall concept of you know, communications with people in today's world," Ostrum told The News.

With no description of what he had done that was allegedly offensive, there was no way for him to know what he should do in the future to conform to Braun's policies, and he was never invited to attend harassment prevention training, he said.

While proving age discrimination is hard, Korn said, two factors figure to play a role in his lawsuit: the lack of harassment training offered to Ostrum and the number of times the clip had been previously shown to employees.

"This had been shown before, and I would just tell you context matters," Korn said.

As for the lack of harassment training, "it factors in because you're punishing someone who was never trained on your specific policy," Korn said. "Terminating somebody for something they were never trained on has its own problems for that employer."

Korn noted the presence of popular culture in a video used for training, which "led to a 28-year stellar employee's termination."

"The use of popular culture is more prevalent than it ever was in my lifetime," she said.

Two months after Ostrum was fired, Brim Laundry Machinery Co. Inc. of Hutchins, Texas, hired him as a regional sales manager for the Northeastern U.S., as well as Canada's eastern provinces.

Ostrum said he does not himself use profanity that was so prevalent in the film clip in his dealings with colleagues and customers from across the country.

He said he's honest with them and shows compassion, treating them the way he wants to be treated.

That mentality helped propel his sales success, he said.

As Braun's regional sales manager, he received the company's President's Club award for outstanding performance over his sales targets seven out of nine years, according to his lawsuit.

And it helped him climb the ranks of the company.

When promoted to his global sales and marketing position in 2018, he reported directly to the company's CEO and owner as well as to the company's president.

In that position, he managed the domestic and international sales teams and the marketing and inside sales/project management departments. He also managed the additional sales territories in Mexico, Central America, Asia, China and the Middle East. In 2020 he also assumed a regional sales manager's responsibilities in eastern Canada.

"I'm going to be on the road next week. I'm going to be down in Pennsylvania," he said. "I'm going to be talking to plant managers and owners of every generation and every ethnic group, and of every mindset, and sit down and do business with them."