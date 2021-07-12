'He had these dimples': Family recalls 3-year-old Donovan Drive victim

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. was a hugger. He would latch onto his younger brother "every five seconds."

Shaquelle got his own share of hugs after he was bit by a dog over Fourth of July weekend, Alexis Lewis, the boy's great aunt, said.

After getting bit in the stomach, Shaquelle promised his family he would become stronger, so no more dogs could bite him, Lewis said.

Shaquelle will never get that chance.

The boy's family is making funeral arrangements after last week's quadruple shooting on Donovan Drive where police said a hail of bullets – the same caliber of which prosecutors said were found inside a Cheektowaga apartment where two "persons of interest" live – ended Shaquelle's life and wounded three men.

Since then, Lewis said Shaquelle's little brother doesn't understand why his best friend isn't there to give him a hug. And all the family has left is the memory of the little boy's infectious smile.

"He had these dimples. They go all the way," she said of Shaquelle, with her index fingers pointing to her cheeks.