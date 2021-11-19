'Hard to argue with science,' Belstadt juror says in explaining verdict

In an unusual request, the jurors asked for a whiteboard and a marker Tuesday morning.

"We were just trying to lay out some of the information we had been discussing so it was visual, so we could all be on the same page. We wanted to make sure everyone in the room was 100% on board with the verdict we were reaching," the juror said. "It wasn't a cut-and-dried case. There wasn't a real smoking gun. It was a difficult decision for some people to make."

But the jury had little interest in the defense scenario that Steingasser's ex-boyfriend, Christopher Palesh, might have been the killer because Palesh's DNA was found in Steingasser's underwear, while Belstadt's DNA was not.

"Christopher Palesh wasn't on trial. It was clear that he and Mandy Steingasser were intimate, so I don't think that conversation lasted very long. It wasn't about Christopher Palesh," the juror said.

Asked which summation was more effective, the juror answered, "I think the verdict kind of speaks for itself in that regard."