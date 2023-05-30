A handyman who admitted stealing more than $23,000 from an elderly client has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to five years' probation, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Flynn said Jered C. Menter, 33, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, on Jan. 17.

Prosecutors said that Menter committed the thefts while he was engaged in home improvement projects between Feb. 22 and June 21, 2022, at an elderly woman's home in Clarence.

Menter obtained $9,805 by stealing checks and forging the woman's signature, another $8,676.98 by using the woman's debit card to make unauthorized withdrawals, and $4,566.04 through unauthorized charges on the woman's credit card.

Flynn said the thefts were discovered by the woman's son when he audited her financial accounts. She was reimbursed by her bank and credit card company after the loss was reported.

As part of his plea agreement, Flynn said, Menter signed two confessions of judgment, promising to pay full restitution to the bank and credit card company. To date, he noted, Menter has made no payments.