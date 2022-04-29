 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hamburg woman pleads guilty to failing to safely store gun that boy brought to Frontier Middle

  • Updated
A Hamburg woman arrested in the fall and charged with failing to safely store a gun that a 12-year-old boy took to Frontier Middle School pleaded guilty Thursday morning to disorderly conduct – a violation, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Lynora D. Zylinski-Sowa, 59, was sentenced to a conditional discharge by Hamburg Town Court Justice Gerald P. Gorman.

Zylinski-Sowa was one of the first people in New York State to be charged under a 2019 law that requires owners of firearms to keep their weapons locked if there's a child under 16 in the home or if there's a reasonable chance a child could visit the residence.

The 2019 law is known as Nicholas' Law, named after Nicholas Naumkin, a 12-year-old boy from Saratoga Springs who was killed in 2010 when his friend accidentally shot him with his father's unsecured gun.

On Sept. 28, a boy who lives at Zylinski-Sowa's residence, but is not a relative, brought her gun to school. The gun was loaded and the boy also had an extra loaded magazine and loose rounds. He did not fire any shots and no one was hurt.

The boy was arrested, and two weeks later, Zylinski-Sowa, who was the legal owner of the gun, was arrested.

As part of her plea, she agreed to forfeit the gun and the judge ordered her prohibited from reapplying for a pistol permit for two years.

The boy's case remains in Family Court.

