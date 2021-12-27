Hamburg woman loses appeal of 2019 conviction for assaulting father

The state's highest court has upheld the 2019 conviction of one of three Hamburg sisters found guilty of abusing their father.
In a 6-1 ruling, the state Court of Appeals agreed with an appellate court's ruling affirming Grace M. Pietrocarlo's assault conviction for a September 2017 beating of Michael Pietrocarlo.
Grace Pietrocarlo contended the trial evidence didn't support her conviction.
At the trial, prosecutors presented testimony from the father that his daughter, along with several other members of his family, confronted and repeatedly kicked him from “both sides” after he fell to the ground. Although he could not specifically identify who delivered each blow, he did identify the assailants – including Grace Pietrocarlo – at trial, according to the Court of Appeals decision.
"This evidence, along with other circumstantial proof presented at trial, was sufficient for a reasonable factfinder to infer that defendant shared a “community of purpose” with the other assailants," according to the decision. "As such, there was a valid line of reasoning and permissible inferences that could lead a rational person to conclude that every element of the charged crime has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Court of Appeals Judge Rowan D. Wilson dissented from the majority opinion, saying the evidence showed Grace Pietrocarlo was present and observed the assault, but not that she took part in it.
After the trial verdict, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn called the attack the latest incident of abuse for the father. His life was made "a living hell" by his family, Flynn said, through physical and emotional abuse since 2002. Evidence in the case showed a history of a "dysfunctional – even bizarre – family environment," State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns said when sentencing the Pietrocarlo sisters.
The three sisters – Elissa Pietrocarlo, now 43; Annabel Pietrocarlo, now 25; and Grace, now 33 – were convicted of second-degree assault by Burns in May 2019 after a three-day bench trial. Each was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of postrelease supervision.
Annabel Pietrocarlo also was convicted of petit larceny for taking $1,100 in cash from her father's pocket during the September 2017 beating.
All three were released on parole from Albion Correctional Facility in March, according to state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records.
Christine Pietrocarlo, their mother and Michael Pietrocarlo's wife, was found not guilty of robbery and menacing charges.
The 2017 beating left the victim with a bruised spleen and broken rib. He drove himself to the hospital.
At the sisters' sentencing in July 2019, none of the women apologized to their father in the courtroom. Prosecutors said they showed a lack of remorse during interviews with probation officials prior to sentencing.
Prosecutors previously said abuse began in the home in 2002 after Elissa Pietrocarlo started to claim she was receiving messages from God. Family members referred to her as "The Prophet."
One of the messages she received, according to prosecutors, was that her father was being unfaithful to their mother, whom she called the "Mother of God."
Neighbors of the Pietrocarlos said Michael Pietrocarlo "vanished" about a year and a half prior to the sisters' being convicted, but they didn't know why until the court ruling. One neighbor said one of the sisters would sometimes be seen "dancing and frolicking" on the family's property as it got dark out.