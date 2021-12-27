Hamburg woman loses appeal of 2019 conviction for assaulting father

The state's highest court has upheld the 2019 conviction of one of three Hamburg sisters found guilty of abusing their father.

In a 6-1 ruling, the state Court of Appeals agreed with an appellate court's ruling affirming Grace M. Pietrocarlo's assault conviction for a September 2017 beating of Michael Pietrocarlo.

Grace Pietrocarlo contended the trial evidence didn't support her conviction.

At the trial, prosecutors presented testimony from the father that his daughter, along with several other members of his family, confronted and repeatedly kicked him from “both sides” after he fell to the ground. Although he could not specifically identify who delivered each blow, he did identify the assailants – including Grace Pietrocarlo – at trial, according to the Court of Appeals decision.

"This evidence, along with other circumstantial proof presented at trial, was sufficient for a reasonable factfinder to infer that defendant shared a “community of purpose” with the other assailants," according to the decision. "As such, there was a valid line of reasoning and permissible inferences that could lead a rational person to conclude that every element of the charged crime has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”