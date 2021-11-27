Hamburg man was fatally attacked outside bar his family once owned

A Navy veteran, he also served for years as a volunteer firefighter at Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company. He enjoyed staying in shape and lifting weights, John Rados Jr. said.

Too upset to say more, the son shared his social media tribute honoring his father:

“I don’t believe any words coming from this can explain the feelings I have right now. Dad I love you wholeheartedly and I’m devastated sitting here typing this up. You were always the best time to be around, my role model, and my dad.

“You taught me so much in this world and it hurts knowing that your life was taken from you before you wanted to go. You don’t have to be strong for Jenn and I anymore. You did your job as our father and we are forever grateful for you. I just don’t understand any of this and it’s a feeling I never want to experience ever again. I miss you so much Dad! I love you.”

In addition to his son and daughter, Rados is survived by a granddaughter, Vivian; two brothers, Charles and Richard; and his long-time former companion and the mother of their children, Kelly Graham.

Following a wake from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Audubon Funeral Home in Amherst, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4263 St. Francis Drive, Hamburg.

