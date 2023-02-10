A 40-year-old Hamburg man was struck multiple times by gunfire Thursday morning in the first block of Botsford Place in North Buffalo, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department. He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

Thursday night, police announced that Homicide Unit detectives arrested Salvatore Rizzo, 35, of Buffalo, in connection to the shooting.

Officers from the South Buffalo District located the suspect, police said.

Rizzo was charged with a felony count of second-degree attempted murder.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting, but said it was "targeted."

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.