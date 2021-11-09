Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter

A Hamburg man who admitting to harassing and intimidating a local news reporter because he was angry over reporting on the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo was sentenced to one year in federal prison Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced.

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, a former teacher at Christ the King Seminary, pleaded guilty in August before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking Charlie Specht, who was working as a reporter for WKBW when the harassing incidents occurred. Specht is now a staff reporter with The Buffalo News.

Lubienecki, on six occasions between August 2019 and February 2020, left "harassing and threatening voicemails" for the reporter, using a cell phone that blocked his number, the office reported. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron J. Mango and Charles M. Kruly.

