An Erie County jury on Friday found a Hamburg man guilty of robbing and killing a 67-year-old man outside a Blasdell bar in 2021.

Jurors rendered their decision against William J. Giambelluca, 34, after three hours of deliberation, convicting him on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The trial was five days.

Giambelluca attacked his victim, John E. Rados Jr., in the parking lot of a Blasdell tavern shortly before midnight on Nov. 22, 2021, as Rados was leaving the bar on Lake Shore Road. Giambelluca struck Rados on the head with an object while robbing the victim of an unknown amount of cash and fleeing the scene. Rados drove himself home after the assault.

Rados was found unconscious inside his home by a family member the following morning and taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he later died on Nov. 24, 2021. The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Giambelluca, who remains held without bail, faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when he is sentence before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on Oct. 13.