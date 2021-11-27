Hamburg man dies from robbery injuries; another Hamburg man charged with murder

A Hamburg man who died from injuries suffered in a robbery after he left a Woodlawn bar late Monday night has died and another Hamburg man has been charged in his murder, police said Saturday.

John E. Rados Sr., age unavailable, was “violently assaulted and robbed by a lone male subject” – allegedly William J. Giambelluca – after leaving the Four Aces Bar and Grill at 11:40 p.m., police said.

Rados was transported to an area hospital “the following day,” and “has since died of his injuries,” according to police.

Giambelluca appeared before Hamburg Town Justice Carl Morgan and was arraigned on a felony murder charge. The judge ordered him remanded into the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

