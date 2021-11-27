 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamburg man dies from robbery injuries; another Hamburg man charged with murder
0 comments
top story

Hamburg man dies from robbery injuries; another Hamburg man charged with murder

Support this work for $1 a month

A Hamburg man who died from injuries suffered in a robbery after he left a Woodlawn bar late Monday night has died and another Hamburg man has been charged in his murder, police said Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

John E. Rados Sr., age unavailable, was “violently assaulted and robbed by a lone male subject” – allegedly William J. Giambelluca – after leaving the Four Aces Bar and Grill at 11:40 p.m., police said.

Rados was transported to an area hospital “the following day,” and “has since died of his injuries,” according to police.

Giambelluca appeared before Hamburg Town Justice Carl Morgan and was arraigned on a felony murder charge. The judge ordered him remanded into the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman, 90, found dead with gunshot wound
Crime News

Woman, 90, found dead with gunshot wound

  • Updated

Officers responding to a 911 call about 11:08 a.m. found the victim in a home on Highgate Avenue, between Parkridge and Cordova avenues, just south of the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News